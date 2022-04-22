Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.40.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.50. The company had a trading volume of 380,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.74. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.61.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

