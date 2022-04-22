Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. Albany International reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. 181,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

