Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Alcoa has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

