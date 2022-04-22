Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Alcoa stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. 189,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

