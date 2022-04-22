Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.5024 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

