Alkermes (ALKS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Alkermes has set its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.180-$0.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at ($0.18)-$0.00 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,941. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 111,804 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.