Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

ATI stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after buying an additional 1,089,416 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 669,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 609,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,348,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

