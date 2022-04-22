Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $849.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.