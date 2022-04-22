ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

ALE traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. 6,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

