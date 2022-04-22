Alliance Global Partners Lowers Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Price Target to $3.00

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.25 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $56.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,934,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,651 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,164,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 746,525 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 369,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 198,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 156,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.