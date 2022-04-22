AllianceBernstein (AB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AB opened at $43.07 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $12,358,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

