Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Piper Sandler

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALL. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

Shares of ALL opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Allstate by 122.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

