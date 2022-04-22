Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.36 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
