Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,600.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,409.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,496.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,673.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,784.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 116.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

