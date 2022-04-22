Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,409.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $64.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,496.29. 1,818,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,673.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,784.39. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 116.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 120.8% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

