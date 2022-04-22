Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,409.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,496.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,673.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,784.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 116.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

