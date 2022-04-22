Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 27,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

