AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $23.88 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.