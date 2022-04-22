AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $23.88 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.