Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATUS. Cowen lifted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altice USA by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Altice USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $421,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.