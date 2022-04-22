Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.70). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Altimmune stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Altimmune by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Altimmune by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altimmune by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Altimmune by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

