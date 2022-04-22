Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.58.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 854.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

