Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. Cormark upped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:ARR traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,324. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 20.91 and a quick ratio of 20.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.80. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0899225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

