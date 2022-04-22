Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMTB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

