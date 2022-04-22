American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.22 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,313,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

