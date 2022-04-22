American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $22.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after acquiring an additional 531,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,512,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.