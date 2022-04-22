American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.