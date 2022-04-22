American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.
NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
