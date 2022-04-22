American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the airline’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,897 shares of the airline’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.