American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE: AXL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2022 – American Axle & Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – American Axle & Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – American Axle & Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – American Axle & Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – American Axle & Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – American Axle & Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00.

3/31/2022 – American Axle & Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – American Axle & Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Axle is poised to reap benefits from its strides in EV space. The Inovance and REE Automotive collaborations are likely to aid its top line. Its new driveline solution promises to offer greater business diversification and drive growth. Portfolio optimization is also enhancing the firm’s prospects. Divestment of its U.S iron casting operations has improved margins. However, the firm expects chip-related headwinds to persist in the near term, thereby inducing lost revenues. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs and freight and manufacturing inefficiencies are other concerns. R&D costs are expected to rise on the back of increased investments, thereby denting margins. The firm’s high debt-to-capital ratio of further restricts its financial flexibilities. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

2/28/2022 – American Axle & Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

2/23/2022 – American Axle & Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

AXL stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $797.90 million, a PE ratio of 232.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 191,160 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.