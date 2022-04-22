American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of ACC opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,896,000 after buying an additional 592,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,748,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

