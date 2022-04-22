American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.31.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

AEP opened at $101.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

