American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.25-9.65 EPS.

AXP traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $182.87. 78,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.41 and its 200 day moving average is $176.42. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Get American Express alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.