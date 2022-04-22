American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.25-9.65 EPS.
AXP traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $182.87. 78,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.41 and its 200 day moving average is $176.42. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.
American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
