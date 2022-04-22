American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.250-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.01 billion-$50.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.28 billion.

AXP opened at $185.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.82.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Tobam lifted its position in American Express by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

