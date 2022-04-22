American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +18-20% yr/yr to ~$50.0-50.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.42 billion.American Express also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.82.

AXP stock opened at $185.74 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day moving average of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in American Express by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Express by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

