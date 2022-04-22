Americas Silver Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.95.

USA stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$3.02.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.94 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.