Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

Shares of USAS opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 67.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,712 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Americas Silver by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.