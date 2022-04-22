Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.95.
Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.94 million.
Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
