Anaconda Mining Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anaconda Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock.
Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.64 million during the quarter.
In other news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,000. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,450 over the last ninety days.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
