Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Post $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.24. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.39.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,540,000.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

