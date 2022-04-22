Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ASTE traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 164,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.15 million, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,361,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,437,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 451,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 164,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

