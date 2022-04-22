Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $42.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

