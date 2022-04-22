Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

AVID stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 275,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 109.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Avid Technology by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.