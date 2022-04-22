Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.52. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Avnet by 18.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

