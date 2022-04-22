Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.30 on Friday. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BGSF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BGSF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in BGSF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BGSF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

