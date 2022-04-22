Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $882.96 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) to post $882.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $860.21 million and the highest is $941.30 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $342.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

HZNP opened at $110.49 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.13.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,624 shares of company stock valued at $60,865,020 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.