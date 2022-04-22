Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Masimo reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of MASI traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.92. 663,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,683. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.92.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

