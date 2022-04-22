Analysts Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$3.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.86). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($14.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($13.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($11.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.53) to ($5.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 403,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,149. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $195.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

