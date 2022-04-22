Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 921,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

