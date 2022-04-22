Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.13 Million

Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will post $245.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.30 million and the highest is $250.90 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $273.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $979.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $954.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

