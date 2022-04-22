Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $9.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $11.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

A number of analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

