Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.31). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 310.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 15,916,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,812,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.
